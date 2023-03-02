Previous
A hint of spring in the air. by billdavidson
Photo 383

A hint of spring in the air.

Taken from my usual spot on my way to see my granddaughters. A different feel to the landscape. Seemed more like spring.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
