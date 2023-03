Robinson Crusoe

Alexander Selkirk (1676-1721)shown in this statue, was born in Lower Largo in Fife, Scotland. He spent 4 years and 4 months as a castaway on an uninhabited island in the South Pacific Ocean. His story of survival was widely publicised and was a source of inspiration for the fictional character Robinson Crusoe in the book by Daniel Defoe. I read and enjoyed it as a child.