The harbour at Newhaven. by billdavidson
The harbour at Newhaven.

Took my partner to Edinburgh to cat sit for her son and his wife. Had a quick trip down memory lane to Newhaven. I grew up not very far from here.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Milanie ace
Very nicely composed - love the tones
March 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
March 21st, 2023  
