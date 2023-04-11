Previous
A kitten called Mouse!! by billdavidson
A kitten called Mouse!!

We spent the weekend in Edinburgh….. cat sitting. Also opportunities for some street photography. More to follow……
11th April 2023

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
