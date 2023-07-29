Previous
The floral clock, Edinburgh. by billdavidson
Photo 532

The floral clock, Edinburgh.

Dates back to 1903 and was apparently the first such clock in the world.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Korcsog Károly ace
I like it!
July 29th, 2023  
