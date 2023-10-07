Previous
Scotties by the sea….. by billdavidson
Photo 602

Scotties by the sea…..

One of 30 giant Scotties, all uniquely decorated, have appeared throughout Fife’s coastal communities. After 10 weeks the sculptures will be auctioned off to raise money for Maggie’s Cancer Care.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise