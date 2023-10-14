Sign up
Photo 609
The old Forth Road Bridge.
Built some 60 years ago and now used only by service buses and taxis.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
bkb in the city
Very nice bridge. I assume they built a new one
October 14th, 2023
Bill Davidson
@bkbinthecity
They did…. tomorrow’s post!
October 14th, 2023
