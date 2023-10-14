Previous
The old Forth Road Bridge. by billdavidson
The old Forth Road Bridge.

Built some 60 years ago and now used only by service buses and taxis.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
bkb in the city
Very nice bridge. I assume they built a new one
October 14th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
@bkbinthecity They did…. tomorrow’s post!
October 14th, 2023  
