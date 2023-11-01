Previous
Newhaven harbour. by billdavidson
Photo 627

Newhaven harbour.

On the horizon, just to the left of the lighthouse, two of the Forth bridges are visible, the Rail Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely composition with the leading line to the lighthouse and distance
November 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise