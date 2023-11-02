Sign up
Photo 628
Photo 628
A chance encounter.
Out for a walk with my camera and spotted this couple having their wedding photos taken. Couldn’t resist the temptation to have a quick shot!
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
1
0
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
1st November 2023 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
Looks like they were happy for you to do so
November 2nd, 2023
