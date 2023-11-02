Previous
A chance encounter. by billdavidson
Photo 628

A chance encounter.

Out for a walk with my camera and spotted this couple having their wedding photos taken. Couldn’t resist the temptation to have a quick shot!
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Looks like they were happy for you to do so
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise