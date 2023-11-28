Previous
Changing seasons…… by billdavidson
Photo 654

Changing seasons……

After a few days on the road….. no further than the back garden, today!
28th November 2023

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Corinne C ace
Lovely textures
November 28th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful
November 28th, 2023  
