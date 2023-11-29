Previous
The Dome. by billdavidson
Photo 655

The Dome.

This building in a Graeco-Roman style, was built as the headquarters of the Commercial Bank of Scotland in 1874……. the bank no longer exists. It is now a bar, restaurant and nightclub. I have never been in it!!
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Úna
Lovely decorations - well captured
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise