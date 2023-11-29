Sign up
Photo 655
The Dome.
This building in a Graeco-Roman style, was built as the headquarters of the Commercial Bank of Scotland in 1874……. the bank no longer exists. It is now a bar, restaurant and nightclub. I have never been in it!!
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
16th November 2023 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Úna
Lovely decorations - well captured
November 29th, 2023
