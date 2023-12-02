Sign up
Photo 658
Clouds…..
Another from last night. Shortly after taking this photo there was an alert for a possible aurora. It wasn’t to be seen in our area but friends on the north side of Fife managed to photograph it.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
1
1
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot
December 2nd, 2023
