The iconic Forth Railway Bridge.
The iconic Forth Railway Bridge.

Yesterday we set off round the Fife coast to look for the humpback whale which has been quite active of late. No sign…… so we headed to South Queensferry. In the winter light the bridge looked magnificent.
1st January 2024

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
