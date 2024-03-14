Previous
The day after the storm….. by billdavidson
The day after the storm…..

The residents in those houses are well used to some stormy weather. Most homes have flood gates at their doors. The crucial thing is the wind direction. Very often the bay is totally sheltered.
Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
