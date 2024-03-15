Previous
The Auld Kirk in St Monans by billdavidson
Photo 762

The Auld Kirk in St Monans

It has a commanding position overlooking the sea and will have witnessed many a storm over the years.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
208% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Great shot with excellent composition and lovely light
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise