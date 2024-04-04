Previous
A close encounter….. by billdavidson
Photo 782

A close encounter…..

I was sitting in a bird hide when this robin landed just in front of me!
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great to see, the colours, the detail are exceptional
April 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I’ve just had a second, third look …it’s an incredible capture.
April 4th, 2024  
Babs ace
They are such inquisitive birds aren't they.
April 4th, 2024  
