The Buddha in light and shadow. by billdavidson
Photo 811

The Buddha in light and shadow.

I came across this figure of the Buddha probably some 30 years ago. It sits in an alcove in the garden.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
