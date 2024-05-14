Previous
A grand mural of William Wallace….. by billdavidson
Photo 822

A grand mural of William Wallace…..

….. Scottish hero and resistance leader.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
It's amazing, what a great piece of artwork. All that detail on the chainmail is incredible
May 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise