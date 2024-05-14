Sign up
Previous
Photo 822
A grand mural of William Wallace…..
….. Scottish hero and resistance leader.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
1
1
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
14th May 2024 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
It's amazing, what a great piece of artwork. All that detail on the chainmail is incredible
May 14th, 2024
