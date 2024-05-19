Previous
In memory of Anne Grieve. by billdavidson
In memory of Anne Grieve.

Died at the age of six.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Corinne C ace
Such a moving stone sculpture
May 19th, 2024  
