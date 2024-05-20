Previous
Coming into land…. by billdavidson
Coming into land….

I was very lucky to catch this osprey. I saw it leave the nest and luckily it returned a few minutes later. They are wonderful to see.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool capture
May 20th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Whoa! Fantastic capture. His claws are particularly interesting. If you have time, I’m curious how you managed to catch this at the angle. Were you a high somewhere?
May 20th, 2024  
