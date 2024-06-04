Previous
Singing in harmony…. by billdavidson
Photo 843

Singing in harmony….

This young couple were singing beautifully in harmony in this tiny chapel on the island of Iona. Lovely voices and great acoustics.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise