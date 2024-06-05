Sign up
Photo 844
A wet walk to Kilchurn Castle.
In the garden all day, so revealing to a photo from our recent holiday.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Dorothy
ace
But worth it I’m sure.
June 5th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Looks like a splendid castle and well worth the walk
June 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 5th, 2024
