A wet walk to Kilchurn Castle. by billdavidson
A wet walk to Kilchurn Castle.

In the garden all day, so revealing to a photo from our recent holiday.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Dorothy ace
But worth it I’m sure.
June 5th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Looks like a splendid castle and well worth the walk
June 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 5th, 2024  
