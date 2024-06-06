Sign up
Previous
Photo 845
The Forth Railway Bridge
Stopped here on my to spend a couple of days with my granddaughters. Calm before the storm!
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
3
4
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
6th June 2024 12:47pm
Privacy
Public
Josie Gilbert
Great shot.
June 6th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful bridge! I have a Pinterest page dedicated to Bridges. :-) They are a marvel of engineering! Great composition, Bill!
June 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wow wonderful pic
June 6th, 2024
