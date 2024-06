The Bass Rock

This is a truly amazing place. It is home to the world’s largest gannet colony. Pre bird flu there were 160,000 gannets on the rock. This numbers dropped dramatically and now there are 120,000 birds. During the period of the bird flu we would frequently find dead birds on the shores of Fife. However, seeing them from the boat on our trip round the rock was so exciting, inspiring even. This was our fourth visit and we will return next year!