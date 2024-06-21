Previous
Looking down to Talla Reservoir. by billdavidson
Photo 860

Looking down to Talla Reservoir.

It’s a good few months since I was last on this road…… perhaps before last Christmas!!
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise