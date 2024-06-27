Previous
Looking across the Firth of Forth by billdavidson
Photo 866

Looking across the Firth of Forth

I have stood looking across the Forth many a time with that familiar oil rig always there. However, the view is never the same…… it all depends on the light!
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tia ace
Light really does change the mood and the emotion of a scene. Lovely clouds here.
June 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
June 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
June 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
Stormy waters? Your photo conveys the drama of an approaching storm!
June 27th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderfully atmospheric
June 27th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
June 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise