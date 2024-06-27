Sign up
Looking across the Firth of Forth
I have stood looking across the Forth many a time with that familiar oil rig always there. However, the view is never the same…… it all depends on the light!
27th June 2024
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Tia
ace
Light really does change the mood and the emotion of a scene. Lovely clouds here.
June 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
June 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
June 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
Stormy waters? Your photo conveys the drama of an approaching storm!
June 27th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderfully atmospheric
June 27th, 2024
bkb in the city
Nice shot
June 27th, 2024
