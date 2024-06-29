Previous
Mother and child looking anxiously out to sea. by billdavidson
Mother and child looking anxiously out to sea.

A permanent memorial, dedicated to the men and women who made their living from the sea ….. and to those who lost their lives in so doing.
Bill Davidson

Barb ace
Beautiful capture of this special memorial sculpture.
Christine Sztukowski ace
There's A story here
