Photo 868
Mother and child looking anxiously out to sea.
A permanent memorial, dedicated to the men and women who made their living from the sea ….. and to those who lost their lives in so doing.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Barb
ace
Beautiful capture of this special memorial sculpture.
June 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
There's A story here
June 29th, 2024
