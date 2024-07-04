Sign up
Previous
Photo 873
Strong winds and high seas.
We had very strong winds this afternoon. Unfortunately, I didn’t manage to get down to the coast for high tide ….. we are going through a very busy spell. So here is a photo from a storm last October.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
3
3
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
873
photos
65
followers
59
following
239% complete
View this month »
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
20th October 2023 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mark St Clair
ace
Great shot!!! Strength and power
July 4th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, fab shot but how come you are out there???
July 4th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow that's amazing capture
July 4th, 2024
