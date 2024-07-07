Previous
Mother and child anxiously awaiting …. by billdavidson
Photo 876

Mother and child anxiously awaiting ….

Statue depicting mother and child waiting for the boat to return.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Beverley ace
Hard times…
July 7th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Amazing expressions
July 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
Wonderful sculpture!
July 7th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Great detail
July 7th, 2024  
