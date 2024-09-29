Sign up
Previous
Photo 960
Autumn leaf……
Spotted on a car bonnet which als reflected the tree above.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
28th September 2024 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful! Lovely colours…wow Wonderful spotting
September 29th, 2024
Lesley
ace
It took me a moment to work it out, but it’s very good. Great spot
September 29th, 2024
