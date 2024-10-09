Previous
Shades of blue…… by billdavidson
Shades of blue……

9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Beverley ace
Layers of gentle beauty… gorgeous shades of blues
October 9th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Gorgeous, such a calming shot.
October 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Gorgeous, matching layers, with such wonderfully different textures.
October 9th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
October 9th, 2024  
