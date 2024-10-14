Previous
In the heart of the nature reserve. by billdavidson
In the heart of the nature reserve.

I lived in this house some 30 years ago when my three children were in their teens. We had bats in the attic, badgers nearby, the river Clyde flowing by…. and no television reception!!
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
