What a difference a week makes! by billdavidson
What a difference a week makes!

No blue sky and calm waters….. as experienced here last week.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Beverley ace
All change…
November 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Another fabulous shot. The tidal changes are remarkable. It must make it very interesting to own and use a boat ...
November 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Brings back memories in my younger years
November 9th, 2024  
