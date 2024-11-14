Previous
The removal men….. by billdavidson
Photo 1006

The removal men…..

My family came to help move my things into storage before moving house at the end of the month. Here my two sons are messing about!!
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Lol - family love and fun at its best...
November 14th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
This made me smile 😊
November 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
😀😂😀
November 14th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Great shot 🥹
November 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise