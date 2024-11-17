Previous
The University of St Andrews by billdavidson
The University of St Andrews

I attended a few lectures here and sat a number of exams …… a long time ago!
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Rob Z
Marvellous with its sense of grandeur associated with lofty ideas and thoughts - but please don't walk on the grass!
November 17th, 2024  
Corinne C
Great perspective
November 17th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
Great pov, beautiful buildings
November 17th, 2024  
