Photo 1009
The University of St Andrews
I attended a few lectures here and sat a number of exams …… a long time ago!
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
16th November 2024 1:15pm
Rob Z
ace
Marvellous with its sense of grandeur associated with lofty ideas and thoughts - but please don't walk on the grass!
November 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great perspective
November 17th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Great pov, beautiful buildings
November 17th, 2024
