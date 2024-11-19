Previous
Courtyard…. by billdavidson
Photo 1011

Courtyard….

By the Byre theatre in St Andrews
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely captured, I love the shadows
November 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely image
November 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely capture with the building partially sunlit!
November 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful…
November 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact