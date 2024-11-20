Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1012
The mighty Holm Oak
This tree is massive beside the entrance of the old University library in St Andrews. It is a species of evergreen oak and was planted in the mid-1700s. Its evergreen leaves are waxy like those of a rhododendron and it bears tiny little acorns.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
1012
photos
68
followers
60
following
277% complete
View this month »
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
16th November 2024 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Korcsog Károly
ace
A stunning sight! The story is amazing too!
November 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close