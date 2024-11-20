Previous
The mighty Holm Oak by billdavidson
The mighty Holm Oak

This tree is massive beside the entrance of the old University library in St Andrews. It is a species of evergreen oak and was planted in the mid-1700s. Its evergreen leaves are waxy like those of a rhododendron and it bears tiny little acorns.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Korcsog Károly ace
A stunning sight! The story is amazing too!
November 20th, 2024  
