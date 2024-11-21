Previous
Cold, cold, cold…….. by billdavidson
Photo 1013

Cold, cold, cold……..

but the hill behind was lit up by the dying embers of the sun.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
November 21st, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
What a great set of colours
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact