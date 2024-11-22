Sign up
Previous
Photo 1014
Ready for Christmas…… St Nicholas Church, Lanark
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
5
3
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
1014
photos
68
followers
60
following
277% complete
View this month »
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
22nd November 2024 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
How unusual
November 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely!
November 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Coming is coming and the goose is getting fat
November 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Christmas is a-coming!
November 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful wow! Very chic in red…
November 22nd, 2024
