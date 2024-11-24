Sign up
Photo 1016
Lanark Pipe Band leads the Christmas Procession.
David, my son-in-law, is on the left.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Bill Davidson
Christine Sztukowski
So awesome
November 24th, 2024
