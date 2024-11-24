Previous
Lanark Pipe Band leads the Christmas Procession. by billdavidson
Photo 1016

Lanark Pipe Band leads the Christmas Procession.

David, my son-in-law, is on the left.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Christine Sztukowski ace
So awesome
November 24th, 2024  
