Previous
The pulpit in St Nicholas Church, Lanark by billdavidson
Photo 1017

The pulpit in St Nicholas Church, Lanark

Where my daughter got married 17 years ago! How time flies!
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Gorgeous!
November 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful church
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact