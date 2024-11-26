Sign up
Photo 1018
The West Port, St Andrews.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Barb
ace
Interesting "gateway"! Love the bicyclist and also the bicycles parked beyond the small archway on the left!
November 26th, 2024
