Six kids and an old man! by billdavidson
Photo 1023

Six kids and an old man!

All here to see the new house.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
280% complete

Rob Z ace
That's just magic!
December 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Such a fun happy giggly fabulous photo…
Happy times in your new home.
December 1st, 2024  
