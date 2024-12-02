Previous
Looking for prints for the walls again. by billdavidson
Looking for prints for the walls again.

This was taken a few years ago in some parkland.
2nd December 2024

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Beverley
This photo is a winner… it’s beautiful. From the detailed vintage seat, gorgeous greens … beautiful pov… the curve of the tree… it’s gorgeous…
December 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z
That's so peaceful
December 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne
Beautiful scene. A wall winner!
December 2nd, 2024  
