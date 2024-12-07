Previous
Looking down on Talla Reservoir. by billdavidson
Photo 1029

Looking down on Talla Reservoir.

That obligatory stop when visiting my grandkids!
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully captured, it reminds me of taking a journey
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact