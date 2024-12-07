Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1029
Looking down on Talla Reservoir.
That obligatory stop when visiting my grandkids!
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
1029
photos
68
followers
60
following
281% complete
View this month »
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
7th December 2024 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully captured, it reminds me of taking a journey
December 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close