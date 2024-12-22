Previous
A tree in the landscape…… by billdavidson
A tree in the landscape……

Five minutes from my house…… could be an interesting subject in changing light conditions.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
