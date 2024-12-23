Previous
Driving over the Queensferry Crossing….. by billdavidson
Photo 1045

Driving over the Queensferry Crossing…..

…… just before the heavens opened!
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
December 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Super capture…
December 23rd, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great shot
December 23rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful!
December 23rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Love the drama
December 23rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning scene and sky
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact