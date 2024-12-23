Sign up
Photo 1045
Driving over the Queensferry Crossing…..
…… just before the heavens opened!
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
16th December 2024 1:38pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
December 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Super capture…
December 23rd, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great shot
December 23rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
December 23rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Love the drama
December 23rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning scene and sky
December 23rd, 2024
