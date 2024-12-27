Sign up
Photo 1049
Loup leads…….
Boxing Day walk along a woodland path.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
Bill Davidson
1049
69
61
Album
365
Taken
26th December 2024 4:54pm
Babs
ace
A lovely way to walk off the Christmas feast.
December 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
December 28th, 2024
