A winning ticket….. by billdavidson
Bought almost three months, found it crumpled in my wallet yesterday. I have won the princely sum of £3.75!!
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Bill Davidson

Judith Johnson ace
Wow! Don't spend it all at once!
December 30th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Winning is exciting… every penny counts
December 30th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Love a winning ticket.
December 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
A winning ticket is a winning ticket
December 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Congratulations👏
December 30th, 2024  
