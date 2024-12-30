Sign up
Previous
Photo 1052
A winning ticket…..
Bought almost three months, found it crumpled in my wallet yesterday. I have won the princely sum of £3.75!!
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
5
0
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
1052
photos
69
followers
61
following
288% complete
View this month »
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
30th December 2024 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow! Don't spend it all at once!
December 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Winning is exciting… every penny counts
December 30th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Love a winning ticket.
December 30th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
A winning ticket is a winning ticket
December 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Congratulations👏
December 30th, 2024
