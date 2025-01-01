Sign up
Photo 1054
The Northern Lights above my new abode!!
My grandsons are staying over tonight, armed with their saxophones…. the poor neighbours! We went out for a walk to see the Northern Lights and this was taken by Ethan.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
1054
photos
